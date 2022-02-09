Are you on track for school holiday fun at Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway trains
Why not take a return journey on a mighty steam train at the award-winning heritage railway in Bo'ness during the upcoming school holidays?
The Bo'ness & Kinneil Railway trains will run on February 12, 13, 15, 16, 19 20.
A spokesperson for the local attraction said: “Listen for the whistles and watch for the green flag as your journey begins. Wave to the friendly volunteers as you leave the 1950s style station under the historic footbridge and enjoy the views through the steam as you pass the Forth Estuary, glide through woodlands and past waterfalls then over the Avon Viaduct.
“The Station Buffet is open for drinks and snacks in Bo'ness Station before or after your journey.”
Book your Bo'ness & Kinneil Railway tickets at www.bkrailway.co.uk.