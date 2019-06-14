At home with Britain’s Got Talent superstar Susan Boyle ahead of her Edinburgh concert

SUSAN BOYLE smiles proudly as she welcomes us into her home.

The singing sensation who came to fame on Britain’s Got Talent a decade ago is obviously delighted to share the make-over her ex-Council house in Blackburn, West Lothian, has recently undergone.

Silver, grey and cream are the predominant colours, with just a hint of sparkle.

Susan Boyle - on stage 'marking 10 years since her original Britain's Got Talent Audition

In the kitchen, where she is keen to show off her new CCTV doorbell, Susan points out the tiny specks of glitter that glisten on the walls.

Later, settling in her newly decorated living room, she confides, “The house has been needing done up for some time, I was beginning to loose things in it.

“I’ve had the kitchen done, the living room papered, the floors done and a summerhouse put out the back,” she explains, gazing across the garden.

“It will be a wee retreat for me, although I haven’t used it yet, with all the rain.”

Susan Boyle at home in Blackburn

The work was finished as Susan filmed her return to Britain’s Got Talent at the London Palladium, she reveals.

“It makes the place look bigger and more homely,” she adds, reflecting on the speed with which the last 10 years have passed.

“A full decade, it doesn’t seem like it. It has flown by. I’ve seen a lot of places I have never seen before and had the chance to record eight albums. It’s been pretty busy.”

Life could have been very different had Susan not made the decision to audition for BGT shortly after her mother passed.

Susan Boyle at home in Blackburn

“If I hadn’t turned up that day none of this would have happened, I’d just be alone with a cat.”

Her cat, alas, is now gone, “It’s a shame, but maybe one day I’ll get another,” she says.

On the wall of the newly papered living room - silver and cream stripes - hang framed images of her parents.

“The wallpaper is from Next, and there’s my mum and dad up there, so I can’t do anything wrong... just in case.”

Along with the photographs, religious icons look over the room, it’s obvious Susan’s religion is important to her.

“It’s the back-bone of my life. When you go through a bad patch, like loosing your parents, it keeps you strong.

“I went to the Legion of Mary for two years, that’s what got me through, and I think the audition was part of all that, a kind of miracle, if you like.”

She looks again at the pictures, “So I better do as I’m told, mum might come back and haunt me,” she says lovingly.

The youngest of nine, it’s family and friends that have kept Susan grounded over the past decade.

“I think when you have been through such a lot, you can’t be the way you were before,” she reflects.

“I think I’ve matured a bit... I haven’t lost my temper as much,” she laughs, looking at her team (PA, hair and make-up artist and publicist) who also laugh as she adds, “We all know that Miss Piggy has nothing on me...” - she does Miss Piggy’s famous cry and karate chop, “Ayeah!”

They all laugh again. Are you trying to tell me that you’re difficult? I risk.

“I’m honest,” she replies, “It’s part of who I am and, having neighbours, friends, family, the people you know, around me is a stabilising force.”

Having now performed in parts of the world she never expected to see, Susan admits to using music as an emotional outlet.

“I put on a love song if I fancy somebody. My favourite is The Osmonds’ Darlin’.

“That’s a nice one and, of course, there’s Puppy Love, because I fancy Donny Osmond, who wouldn’t?

“And Happy Talk from South Pacific, I like that one, the title speaks for itself.

A ‘Susan Boyle set-list’, now that could be interesting.

“Me DJing! I’ve got a nephew who does that. I might have to have a word with him,” she says.

Another young man she might have a word with is fellow West Lothian chart-topper Lewis Capaldi, with whom she’d like to form a supergroup.

“I’d love to sing with Mr Capaldi, peely-wally, the wee boy himself. I think he’s great,” she admits, adding, “Well Mr Capaldi, when you get the chance, come on son, let’s get this together.”

One highlight of the last 10 years she concedes was initially “a bit too much”, was seeing herself portrayed by Elaine C Smith in a musical based on her life.

“I had to look twice. I wasn’t sure to begin with, but she played the part really well, although I didn’t realise I wore a cardigan like that, it looked awfy dumpy.”

Today Susan is wearing a sparkly black number, “Razzle dazzle. It’s nice, eh? You’ll not believe that I got it in Zara - I’m a Zara freak,” she reveals.

Heading through to her front room, which is dominated by a sleek upright piano, she reveals, “I’m learning to play the piano as well, but the day I sit and sing while playing it is still a long way off.”

Lifting the lid, she starts playing. It’s beautiful.

Pausing, she says, “I’d like to extend a warm thank you to the fans and everyone who has supported me over the last 10 years. I couldn’t keep going without your support.”

Local fans will be able to show their own appreciation of Susan next March when she brings a 15-date tour to a close at the Usher Hall.

“It’ll be a homecoming of sorts...” she says.

“...and we always think Scottish audiences are the best...” chips in her publicist.

“It all depends where you go,” Susan shoots back, with a laugh. “It depends if they like you. If they do, they do, if they don’t, they don’t.”

Thankfully, it’s safe to say, Scottish audiences love Susan Boyle.

Susan Boyle: Ten Tour, Usher Hall, 25 March 2020, www.usherhall.co.uk/whats-on/susan-boyle

Ten the album is available now