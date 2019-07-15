Be first to hear how Vladimir McTavish will save the world at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe

THERE’S a chance to get a sneak peek of Vladimir McTavish’s 2019 Fringe show at The Stand Comedy Club on 21 July.

The 2019 Lifetime Achievement winner at the Scottish Comedy Awards, 60 Minutes To Save The World finds McTavish offering some positive comic solutions to stop humanity falling into the abyss.

Global warming, fake news, Brexit, Trump, Britain left in a post May shambles, climate change, terrorism, the continuing farce that is the Scottish men’s national football team. Is the planet on the brink ?

In this hilarious topical show that won’t fail to raise a laugh from even the dourest of pessimists, McTavish brings his home grown talent to the Festival and injects some positivity as well as pathos into the seemingly hopeless state of current global affairs.

Guaranteed compulsory viewing for any fan of smart satirical comedy, multiple award-winner McTavish has more than 25 years experience on the UK and global comedy circuit.

2019 finds him taking part in his twentysecond consecutive Fringe where last year’s 25 Years Of Stand-Up sold out.

Vladimir’s Aye Right? How No?: A Comedy Countdown to the Referendum won Best Fringe Show at the 2015 Scottish Comedy Awards.

It followed the critical and box-office success the previous year of Look At The State Of Scotland.

Having performed at festivals all over the world to critical acclaim, McTavish also returns to TV screens this summer in BBC Scotland’s Comedy Underground.

His previous television appearances include Frankie Boyle’s Tramadol Nights on Channel 4, Gary Tank Commander, ScotsSquad and BBC’s BAFTA-nominated Live Floor Show.

A stand-up comedian and satirist, McTavish, the creation of Paul Sneddon, has become a much-loved staple of the Scottish comedy scene, while his international appearances include the Adelaide Fringe, a sell-out run at the Dunedin Fringe in New Zealand, a nomination for the comedy award at Fringe World in Perth, the Singapore and New York Comedy Festivals and the Aspen Comedy Festival in Colorado USA.

Called ‘One of the most prolific and relevant Scottish comics of our time’ by one critic, McTavish returns to the Fringe this year at The Stand’s New Town Theatre, Freemasons Hall, 96 George Street, from 1-25 August, before that, however, catch him for one night only at The Stand on York Place for a Fringe preview.

Vladimir McTavish, 60 Minutes To Save The World Preview, The Stand, York Place, 21 July, 6pm, £5, www.thestand.co.uk, 18+