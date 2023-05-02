News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Tributes paid to singer Gordon Lightfoot following death
26 minutes ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
1 hour ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
2 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
2 hours ago Enter Shikari announce UK tour including Edinburgh show - full details
2 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event

Beltane Fire Festival Edinburgh: 8 photos as Calton Hill lit up with fire to celebrate arrival of summer

Calton Hill lit up with fires to celebrate the start of summer

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 2nd May 2023, 13:08 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 13:08 BST

Thousands of revellers descended on Calton Hill to take part in an ancient Celtic tradition on Sunday night, April 30.

Edinburgh’s night sky was lit up for the Beltane Fire Festival, which celebrates the beginning of summer. Hundreds of performers acted out a ritual, which tells the story the ‘May Queen’ and the ‘Green man’, at the yearly event.

Here are 10 dazzling photos of Edinburgh’s Beltane Fire Festival event.

The May Queen leads a procession of characters up Calton Hill for the 2023 Beltane Fire Festival in Edinburgh.

1. The May Queen

The May Queen leads a procession of characters up Calton Hill for the 2023 Beltane Fire Festival in Edinburgh. Photo: James Armandary

Photo Sales
Thousands gathered to watch as the National Monument on Calton Hill was lit up with blazing torches.

2. National Monument lit up

Thousands gathered to watch as the National Monument on Calton Hill was lit up with blazing torches. Photo: Calum Gordon

Photo Sales
Musicians provided a soundtrack to the Edinburgh event with thunderous drumming.

3. Thunderous drumming

Musicians provided a soundtrack to the Edinburgh event with thunderous drumming. Photo: Bleu Hope

Photo Sales
A dancer entrances the audience with a huge flaming torch. Fire is an important part of the Gaelic May Day celebration - in ancient times, it was thought to be a purifier and healer.

4. Playing with fire

A dancer entrances the audience with a huge flaming torch. Fire is an important part of the Gaelic May Day celebration - in ancient times, it was thought to be a purifier and healer. Photo: Simone Riva

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:EdinburghCelticQueen