Beltane Fire Festival Edinburgh: 8 photos as Calton Hill lit up with fire to celebrate arrival of summer
Thousands of revellers descended on Calton Hill to take part in an ancient Celtic tradition on Sunday night, April 30.
Edinburgh’s night sky was lit up for the Beltane Fire Festival, which celebrates the beginning of summer. Hundreds of performers acted out a ritual, which tells the story the ‘May Queen’ and the ‘Green man’, at the yearly event.
Here are 10 dazzling photos of Edinburgh’s Beltane Fire Festival event.
