Best of British produce to be showcased at food festival

The much-anticipated Great British Food Festival is set to delight food enthusiasts in Midlothian again this year as it arrives at the stunning Dalkeith Country Park.

Offering a global choice of culinary experiences, this year's festival promises to be an unforgettable experience for food lovers of all ages.

Visitors can look forward to a line up of top chefs and bakers including Marni Xuto and former Bake Off favourite Mark Lutton demonstrating their skills, live music performances, and a fantastic selection of 5-star street food.

The festival aims to bring people together through a shared love of food and offers a range of activities including the Chilli Challenge, Sausage & Cider Challenge, Kids’ Cookery, Cake-Off, Foraging Walks, and more.

With plenty of bars, a local crafts and gift marquee and a vast artisan market of over 40 stalls showcasing the best local produce, visitors are in for a treat.

This year, the festival offers a new VIP experience, new kid’s activities and an emphasis on being dog-friendly, ensuring that the whole family can enjoy a day out in the beautiful surroundings of the country park.

There will also be the chance to visit the Viking Village and try out some medieval crafts, food – and, in addition, Viking battles will be staged over the weekend.

The Great British Food Festival is a family-run celebration of the finest food, drink, and culinary talents across the United Kingdom. With events held in stunning locations across the country, the festival brings together food enthusiasts and offers an unforgettable experience of tastings, demonstrations, and entertainment.

Nick Maycock, festival organiser, said:"We are thrilled to be bringing the Great British Food Festival back to Dalkeith for the third year" said "After a record-breaking year in 2023 for visitors, we are delighted to return with a focus on local talent, mouth-watering food, and a range of interactive experiences. We are confident that this year's event will be our best one yet."

The Great British Food Festival at Dalkeith Country Park will take place on June 15 and 16 June.