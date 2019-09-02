Big Country to headline festival-type line up in Innerleithen

THEY have one of the most distinctive sounds on the Scottish music scene and this December the pounding, soaring guitars of Big Country will be heard once again.

Big Country Live in Innerleithen brings the band best know for their anthemic classics such as Fields of Fire and Restless Natives back to the Memorial Hall, Innerleithen. They bring with them some very special guests in a festival-type line-up.

Building on the success of the July 2019 Big Country show at the Memorial Hall, promoter Clive Brinck says, “We had such a brilliant time in July with the guys from Big Country.

“They really enjoyed themselves and were only too happy to confirm a return date.”

The Scottish legends will be joined by festival foot-stompers Coco and the Butterfields, Tommy Ashby, who has recently signed a record deal with Universal, Peebles’ Magpie Blue, formerly known as Millie Hanlon Cole, and a surprise act.

“What I can tell you is that this act will be playing at a number of arenas around the UK including The O2 in London in 2020, so to have managed to convince them to come here is something special”, says Brinck.

Big Country was originally formed in 1981 by guitar playing founder members Stuart Adamson and Bruce Watson both Dunfermline natives.

Initially driven by a shared vision of widescreen guitar melody, harmony and lyric, the classic Big Country sound was further enhanced later that summer by the arrival of drummer Mark Brzezicki and bass player Tony Butler.

The Eighties saw a string of hits for the band including In A Big Country and Wonderland.

Following the death of Adamson in 2001, the band now consists of Bruce Watson, Mark Brzezicki, Jamie Watson, Simon Hough and Scott Whitley.

Memorial Hall, Innerleithen, Sunday 15 December 201, 6pm, £25, www.onthebrinck.co.uk