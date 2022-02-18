Party at the Palace 2022: Ocean Colour Scene, Del Amitri, Human League, Marc Almond, Sophie Ellis Bextor revealed for West Lothian festival
The Party at the Palace music festival is set to return this August after the last two years were cancelled by Covid – and there are some big-name acts lined up to perform this summer.
Among the 60 music and comedy acts heading to Linlithgow on Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14, are Ocean Colour Scene, Del Amitri, The Human League, Marc Almond, Sophie Ellis Bextor, The Silencers and Callum Beattie.
Peter Ferguson, event director, said: “We were so disappointed we were not able to get the event on last year, however, we are determined to come back bigger and better in 2022.
"We’ve expanded the event to now include a comedy stage, djs and even more activities for kids with circus skills and even yoga classes. Things just feel so much better now and we’re looking forward to the summer. It’s time to get reunited.”
Visit www.partyatthepalace.co.uk for tickets.