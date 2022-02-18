Britpop rockers Ocean Colour Scene are heading to Linlithgow.

Among the 60 music and comedy acts heading to Linlithgow on Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14, are Ocean Colour Scene, Del Amitri, The Human League, Marc Almond, Sophie Ellis Bextor, The Silencers and Callum Beattie.

Peter Ferguson, event director, said: “We were so disappointed we were not able to get the event on last year, however, we are determined to come back bigger and better in 2022.

"We’ve expanded the event to now include a comedy stage, djs and even more activities for kids with circus skills and even yoga classes. Things just feel so much better now and we’re looking forward to the summer. It’s time to get reunited.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Party at the Palace logo.

Visit www.partyatthepalace.co.uk for tickets.

The line-up for Party at the Palace 2022.