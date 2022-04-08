Blackness Castle visitors to discover Scotland's untold stories through new exhibition

Unforgettable showcases the untold stories of people from marginalised communities whose lives shaped or were shaped by Scotland and highlights their contribution to Scotland’s history. Their stories have been told by a variety of voices who have a connection to the story, including Rebecca (pictured) who uncovered and wrote Agnes' story.

Some of them lived simple lives, some of them paved the way for others, here they are all celebrated as part of Scotland's story.

The exhibition is part of Scotland's Year of Stories 2022 and features images from the HES archives as well as specially commissioned artworks.

Running until Sunday, July 10, Unforgettable is open daily from 10am - 5pm at Blackness Castle with access included in the admission price. To book tickets to the Castle, visit: https://www.historicenvironment.scot/visit-a-place/places/blackness-castle/.

Rebecca Carey from Linlithgow, pictured at the exhibition at the castle.