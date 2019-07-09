Book now for Edinburgh Leisure free kids activities taster day

EXPERTS agree the best way to help kids enjoy healthy, active lives is to start as you mean to go on.

And at Edinburgh Leisure there’s lots of activities that wee ones, and their parents, can enjoy starting from birth through to 5 years old.

On Saturday 3 August, Edinburgh Leisure is hosting a half-day, free taster event for the under 5s at the Royal Commonwealth Pool, promoting all the classes they have for pre-schoolers.

While the focus will mainly be on swim coaching, there will also be an opportunity for parents to find out about other under 5s coaching including what is available in the way of mini-kickers, mini-scrummers, dance, soft play and birthday parties.

There’ll be 25-minute taster sessions to try and while it is possible to try either just one or a variety, booking in advance is recommended.

There’ll be lots more on offer on the day too, including information on paediatric first aid, fun activity stalls, and a messy play area.

Parents signing their child up to join a coaching programme on the day will also be entered into a prize draw to win a free Soft Play month pass, while parents signing up for a gym, class, or fitness membership, from 9am to noon will not have to pay the normal joining fee.

And it’s not just the wee ones who get to have fun and take part.

Parents can come and find out about ‘Why Wait?’, Edinburgh Leisure’s special offer that gives parents the opportunity to get active in the gym or pool for just £3.90 or £2.60 respectively, whilst their children are being amused.

Edinburgh Leisure is a charity dedicated to creating opportunities for everyone to lead more active, healthy lives.

To book a space at the half day free taster event on 3 August visit www.edinburghleisure.co.uk/under5sopenday, book in person at the Royal Commonwealth Pool, Dalkeith Road, or call 0131-667 7211