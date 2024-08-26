Bookings open for annual outdoor festival
Armed with everything from fishing nets to rugby balls and with a budget of just a few hundred pounds, the festival team comes together to deliver a programme that attracts more than 1000 people a year, becoming a firm fixture on the calendar.
Rangers Jo Cooke and Alan Krumholds have pulled together a varied programme which includes guided walks, a survival village organised by Bonnyrigg Scouts, a horse endurance ride and a BMX stunt show.
For the full programme and booking details visit www.midlothian.gov.uk/outdoor-festival.
Cabinet Member with responsibility for green spaces, Councillor Dianne Alexander commended all those involved.
She said: “It’s four days, 26 events – most of which are free – and months of hard work.
“The festival is a real showcase for Midlothian’s amazing countryside – lots of people who come along have never visited the county before and go home raving about it. The feedback is fantastic.
“I’m told it’s great fun for everyone involved – if a miracle to pull off – so I’d like to take the opportunity to thank our volunteers and council staff from the Rangers Service to the bus drivers, walk leaders, horse riders, and everyone in between.”