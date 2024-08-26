Bookings open for annual outdoor festival

​Team members are poised and ready to help local people enjoy the festival’s outdoor activities.

Bookings are now being taken for Midlothian Outdoor Festival, which will run from October 4-7.

Armed with everything from fishing nets to rugby balls and with a budget of just a few hundred pounds, the festival team comes together to deliver a programme that attracts more than 1000 people a year, becoming a firm fixture on the calendar.

Rangers Jo Cooke and Alan Krumholds have pulled together a varied programme which includes guided walks, a survival village organised by Bonnyrigg Scouts, a horse endurance ride and a BMX stunt show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the full programme and booking details visit www.midlothian.gov.uk/outdoor-festival.

Cabinet Member with responsibility for green spaces, Councillor Dianne Alexander commended all those involved.

She said: “It’s four days, 26 events – most of which are free – and months of hard work.

“The festival is a real showcase for Midlothian’s amazing countryside – lots of people who come along have never visited the county before and go home raving about it. The feedback is fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m told it’s great fun for everyone involved – if a miracle to pull off – so I’d like to take the opportunity to thank our volunteers and council staff from the Rangers Service to the bus drivers, walk leaders, horse riders, and everyone in between.”