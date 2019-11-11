Britain's Got Talent illusionist Darcy Oake will bring intimate show to Edinburgh

Darcy Oake

The dare-evil magician will flip traditional magic on its head at The Caves on 22 March 2020 when he delivers a magical spectacular in his own unique way.

For the first time ever, Oake will perform to an audience that will move around throughout the show allowing them to witness a plethora of breath-taking, logic-bending illusions at first hand.

The fully immersive, interactive experience will see Oake perform never before seen material fusing grand old traditional magic with his very own edgy twist.

He says, "I am so thrilled to be touring up and down the UK performing my brand new show. It is a stunning extravaganza of illusions that will challenge all logic. Proving the impossible is possible this is going to be an evening of breath taking magic that is daring, death defying and dangerous. It will literately blow your mind."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oake's electrifying 2014 breakthrough performance on Britain’s Got Talent has been watched by more than 200 million people worldwide, not only proving the impossible is possible but demonstrating magic is young, fresh and dare devilish.

Making such an impact on the UK show led to a guest appearance on America’s Got Talent two years later and Oake also performed at the Queen’s 90th birthday celebration at a private dinner.

Watching Oake's jaw dropping magic Simon Cowell said, “We are witnessing the birth of a star." At The Caves, discover just how right he was.