Burlesque superstar Dita Von Teese is coming to Edinburgh for one night only, here’s when tickets go on sale

STUNNING burlesque superstar Dita Van Teese is set to check in to The Playhouse next April for one night only.

Her Glamonatrix Burlesque Revue will take audiences on a visual journey boasting one show-stopping performance after another.

The uber-glamorous variety show presents extravagant new production numbers from Von Teese and the cast, with costumes created by famed corset maker Mister Pearl, British designer Jenny Packham, French couturier Alexis Mabille, burlesque icon Catherine D’Lish, Brooke Brothers and more.

Shoe aficionados will delight in the extraordinary bespoke footwear by Christian Louboutin.

The Glamonatrix tour boasts no less than four spectacular all-new acts for Von Teese, each one more lavish than the last.

Smothered in Swarovski crystal, she reinvents the classic burlesque ‘surprise cake’ routine with a massive bejewelled cake, freshly served with a delightful whimsicality.

For the jaw-dropping Lipteese number, Von Teese evokes a John Willie retro-fetish dream, riding her giant sparkling lipstick to energetic remixes from her album by French artist Sebastien Tellier and Australian electronic dance artist Andrew Armstrong of the band Monarchy.

In another new act, she will titillate as a big cat tamer in an erotic twist on vintage circus chic, wielding a crystallized whip while wearing a sparkling Hussar style suit decorated with well-earned jewelled medals for excellence in striptease, of course.

Fans can also look forward to a thrilling update of her famous martini glass performed with an ensemble cast.

Von Teese will be joined by some of the most revered performers in burlesque and introduce exciting new acts including Dirty Martini and Australian star Zelia Rose.

The Glamonatrix tour follows Von Teese’s The Art of the Teese - the most successful burlesque tour of all time.

She says, “With the success of my last tour of Europe, I came home more inspired than ever and got straight into building new acts. I am coming back with an even bigger show than I’ve ever toured with before.

“Being in these historic theatres with audiences coming dressed to the nines, creates this incredible atmosphere unlike anything I’ve ever seen before.

“For me, burlesque has always been about finding my own power and confidence, embracing sensuality and encouraging others to do the same in their own lives. Glamour is the art of creating mystery and allure, and the new Glamonatrix show embraces all of these qualities.”

A full evening of comedy and sophisticated striptease celebrating diverse beauty, far from being a typical burlesque show, Von Teese’s new production modernizes the classic 1940’s variety show, with both male and female forms glorified in a body-positive way that inspires and uplifts.

She explains, “I feel so fortunate that burlesque has come to symbolise a celebration of beauty and sensuality in many forms, a place where unlikely icons take the stage and inspire others.

“I’m proud to be a part of the modern burlesque movement and I’m grateful to have the chance to tour with performers that change people’s minds about striptease.”

The Glamonatrix Burlesque Revue visits The Playhouse on Tuesday 28 April 2020. Tickets, limited to 6 per person, go on general sale at 10am on Friday 28 June 2019 from www.atgtickets.com/edinburgh and 0844 871 3014. 18+