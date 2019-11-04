Can you name this legendary Seventies' rock band touring to Edinburgh for Christmas?

Sweet

Yes the legendary 70’s rock band The Sweet are about to embark on a 16-date nationwide tour that brings them to the Queen’s Hall, Clerk Street, on Saturday 14 December.

Lead guitarist Andy Scott, says, "The shows we play in the UK are usually more intimate than the bigger places in Europe - you can see the whites in the eyes of the crowd. Plus you get to sleep in your own bed more often if you are less than two hours from home."

Those more intimate gigs are in contrast to the venues they played in the early-70s when Sweet were arguably the hottest ticket in town with a string of Top 10 records in the UK and Europe including Blockbuster, Hellraiser, Ballroom Blitz, Teenage Rampage and The Sixteens.

The Sweet back in the day

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 1975 they broke into the US market with Fox on the Run hitting the No 3 spot in the Billboard 100.

To date Sweet have sold more than 55 million records worldwide and scored 34 No 1 hits worldwide and their influence is unmistakable; Gene Simmons of Kiss says, “Without the Sweet there would not have been a Kiss," and Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue adds, "We wanted to be The Sweet"

In 1979 original lead singer Brian Connolly left the original line up leaving Andy Scott, Steve Priest and Mick Tucker, both Connolly and Tucker passed away, in 1997 and 2002 respectively. The current line-up finds Andy Scott on lead guitar and vocals with Bruce Bisland on drums and vocals, Lee Small on bass and vocals and Paul Manzi on lead vocals.

And Scott reveals, a new Sweet album could be on the way. He says, "Sony in Germany have commissioned a new studio album. We are working our way towards that, looking for songs, getting ideas for songs because I believe that is the best and most efficient way to kick start a project such as this.

"Our European profile is pretty good right now having charted with a Box Set and a New compilation of tracks from the last 50 years of releases from Sweet.

"I hope that the UK pick up on it this time, we live in hope. I guess we will start the recording process for the new album early next year - watch this space."