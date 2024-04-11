Care home welcomes community to open day

The Strachan House care home in Edinburgh will be opening its doors to the local community for a day of tea and entertainment on Saturday, April 20.
By Mark SheltonContributor
Published 11th Apr 2024, 08:41 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2024, 08:54 BST
Taking place between 10am and 4pm guests will be able to enjoy home-made cream cakes prepared by Paul Dow the home’s Head Chef, and will have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home.

Fran Fisher, General Manager at Strachan House says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day.

"Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Strachan House will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small.

"Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there!”

