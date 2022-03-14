Celebrating Penicuik’s papermaking history
Penicuik’s papermaking history is to be celebrated in a series of participative community-based workshops, to be held in the town during March and April.
Part of the Penicuik Heritage Regeneration Project, the workshops are being organised by recently appointed Artist in Residence printmaker, Fiona Maher. The finished work will be collated and installed in The Cowan Institute as part of the project’s legacy.
Fiona has been delivering printmaking workshops at The Open House events in the Town Hall, with the next one due on Saturday, March 19 from 11.30am-1.30pm. This will be followed by two “micro residencies” – at The Storehouse from March 29 - April 2, 10am-3pm and at Pen-Y-Coe press from April 11-15, 10am-4pm.
Full details, contact Fiona by email at: [email protected]
During these sessions, Fiona will be creating work for the project using letterpress, drypoint etching, collagraph and monoprinting. She is inviting anyone who is interested to drop in to the workshops and join in. And if you have stories of the papermaking industry to share, even better!