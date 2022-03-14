Celebrating Penicuik’s papermaking history

Penicuik printing workshops will take place over the coming weeks.

Part of the Penicuik Heritage Regeneration Project, the workshops are being organised by recently appointed Artist in Residence printmaker, Fiona Maher. The finished work will be collated and installed in The Cowan Institute as part of the project’s legacy.

Fiona has been delivering printmaking workshops at The Open House events in the Town Hall, with the next one due on Saturday, March 19 from 11.30am-1.30pm. This will be followed by two “micro residencies” – at The Storehouse from March 29 - April 2, 10am-3pm and at Pen-Y-Coe press from April 11-15, 10am-4pm.

Full details, contact Fiona by email at: [email protected]