Chill with laughs and free ice cream at Edinburgh comedy club

LAUGHTER and ice-cream, it’s an unusual combination, unless you happen to pop along to Monkey Barrel Comedy Club’s new afternoon session, I Scream Sunday.

Co-founder Ben Verth says, “I’m excited to announce the weekly residency of my new Sunday afternoon comedy show I Scream Sunday at Monkey Barrel Comedy Club, with free ice cream for the audience at every show.”

With four successful live pilot events across May now firmly under his belt, Verth’s I Scream Sunday is to set to become a permanent fixture of Sunday afternoons in the Capital.

Now with a confirmed weekly residency at the award-winning club, the I Scream Sunday team are eager to get stuck into the highs and lows, both newsworthy and personal, of the previous seven days, and best of all, as Verth says, the ice cream is free.

It’s a chilled and friendly mix of stand-up, improv and music, with very special comedy guests.

Each show audiences will be able to grab a sugar rush as well as a top laugh - there will also be vegan alternatives on offer for those with special dietary requirements.

With a core team of Verth, Jill Cowley, who is one-fifth of Edinburgh’s all-female improv group Tinderellas, Steven Millar, who is one half of musical improv band Surface Tension, Phil O’Shea and improviser Eloise Lobenthal, each I Scream Sunday session promises to be a laugh a minute party to which everyone is invited.

Monkey Barrel is also open weekends, Wednesday to Sunday, from 7pm.

Evening shows start st 8.30pm and if you are heading straight to the club after a long day in the office, you can also grab a bite to eat at the Comedy Club. Hot Dogs and pizzas are available but food must be pre-ordered.

I Scream Sunday, Monkey Barrel Comedy Club, Blair Street, 4pm, £3/students free, http://www.monkeybarrelcomedy.com/