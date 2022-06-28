Conifox Adventure Park launches eclectic summer events programme for all the family

The amusement starts on Wedensday, June 29 with a magical evening of open-air theatre and a performance of David Walliams’ Awful Auntie. Adapted for the outdoors by Heartbreak Productions, the thrilling tale includes owls, ghosts, chases, escapes and motorcycle rides as heiress and orphan Stella Saxby outwits her awful Aunt Alberta and her giant owl. Performed over two hours and suitable for age five years and upwards, it is an outdoor, all-weather event and attendees should bring picnic blankets or chairs.

FoxFest, specially designed for children and families, follows on July 2 and 3 (Saturday and Sunday). Festival-goers can soak up the atmosphere in the Event Field during a bumper weekend of entertainment featuring: Magic Gareth, a family magic show; Ray Bubbles, world record-holding soap bubble artist; Comedy 4 Kids Club, a hilarious show for a family audience; Fun Scientists with the UK’s Number 1 science presenter, crazy experiments and crowd interaction; Dupa Lipa, a dazzling Dua Lipa tribute act and Rogue Circus including amazing acts by mirror men, stilt walkers and fire performers.

The following weekend, July 10, sees the Adventure Park rev up for the return of its American Car Show, which celebrates some of the best vintage and supercars from the United States.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magic Forest comes to Conifox on Aug 5-7 with a Fairy Weekend.

The car show is swiftly followed by a week of Dynamic Dinosaurs from July 11-17. Discover amazing fossils in the dig pit, meet friendly baby dinosaurs, see the Dinosaur Rangers introduce amazing “live” dinosaurs and listen to some fascinating facts and stories in a fun-packed 45-minute show.

On July 23 the open-air theatre is back for llyria Theatre’s wonderful production of Peter Pan and takes place during the Conifox Cove Pirate Weekend of July 22-24. Suitable for ages five and upwards, the play starts at 5.30pm with a running time of approx. 1hr 40 mins. Again, picnic blankets and chairs are recommended for the all-weather event.

The Magic Forest comes to Conifox on Aug 5-7 with a Fairy Weekend, where the Fairy Godmother and her friends will be joining the team from the magical land of Fairy. Head into the magical forest maze and follow the interactive trail, meet the fairies and follow the clues to discover the Garden of the Fairy Godmother. Once you find it, stop to hear stories and experience the wonderful world of the Magic Forest. And there will be prize for all children who can follow the magical trail and find their way!

James Gammell, managing director of Conifox Adventure Park, said: “We’ve had the most amazing fun dreaming up this fabulous programme of events and we can’t wait to see the reactions of all our visitors. There really is something for everyone this year. We’ve packed a lot in, but then we’ve had a lot of catching up to do over the last couple of years, and we’re making up for everything that we all missed out on – and more. It’s going to be just a fantastic summer of fun.”

Dynamic Dinosaurs will be at the park from July 11-17.