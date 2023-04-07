As people prepare to celebrate the Royal Coronation of King Charles in May, Edinburgh's McLarens on the Corner at Holy Corner in Morningside is hosting an event sure to make all dog lovers are able to celebrate.

The King Charles Pooch Coffee Morning will be held on Monday, May 8 from 10am until 1pm. The morning will be filled with Coronation cakes and bakes, local business stalls, a raffle and “paw-some” goodie bags for the first 30 furry friends to turn up, courtesy of Doffos pet store. There will even be a red carpet and thrones fit for the most regal pooches. All proceeds and donations from the morning will go towards the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home.

The Coronation itself on May 6 will also be shown in McLarens on the Corner at Morningside Road, with the venue and terrace fully decorated for the occasion and offering special food and drinks. Nearby Badger & Co are following suit, with a menu of Coronation-inspired dishes available throughout the weekend, or you can head to Frederick Street and celebrate The King’s coronation in The Queen’s Arms.