News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
2 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
2 hours ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
3 hours ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
5 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
5 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire

Coronation: Edinburgh to host King Charles Coronation celebration for dogs at McLarens on The Corner

Royal event for Edinburgh dogs to enjoy

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 7th Apr 2023, 17:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 17:10 BST

As people prepare to celebrate the Royal Coronation of King Charles in May, Edinburgh's McLarens on the Corner at Holy Corner in Morningside is hosting an event sure to make all dog lovers are able to celebrate.

The King Charles Pooch Coffee Morning will be held on Monday, May 8 from 10am until 1pm. The morning will be filled with Coronation cakes and bakes, local business stalls, a raffle and “paw-some” goodie bags for the first 30 furry friends to turn up, courtesy of Doffos pet store. There will even be a red carpet and thrones fit for the most regal pooches. All proceeds and donations from the morning will go towards the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Coronation itself on May 6 will also be shown in McLarens on the Corner at Morningside Road, with the venue and terrace fully decorated for the occasion and offering special food and drinks. Nearby Badger & Co are following suit, with a menu of Coronation-inspired dishes available throughout the weekend, or you can head to Frederick Street and celebrate The King’s coronation in The Queen’s Arms.

These dogs are ready for the King Charles Pooch Coffee Morning at McLarens on The Corner on May 8.These dogs are ready for the King Charles Pooch Coffee Morning at McLarens on The Corner on May 8.
These dogs are ready for the King Charles Pooch Coffee Morning at McLarens on The Corner on May 8.
CoronationEdinburghMorningside