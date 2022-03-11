Craigies Farm to host interactive Easter event
Queensferry-based Craigies Farm will host an interactive Easter event, where families will help Little Bo Peep solve clues to find her sheep!
Families will also enjoy an hour’s play session in the on-site farm adventure park Little Farmers, tuck into an Easter-themed breakfast or lunch, meet the Easter bunny – and of course there will be Easter eggs aplenty too!
The interactive experience, which runs from April 15-17, was designed by actor Neil John Gibson and the same team who brought ‘The Elf Who Saved Christmas’ to Craigies last December.
John Sinclair, founder and owner of Craigies, said: “We have seen an increase in demand from families for seasonal activities, as demonstrated by the popularity of our Christmas experience. This event offers a unique Easter day out for families. Why not make a day of it by visiting the farm shop afterwards and have a wander through around our fields to meet the rest of our animals!”