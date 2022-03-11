Craigies Farm to host interactive Easter event

Families will also enjoy an hour’s play session in the on-site farm adventure park Little Farmers, tuck into an Easter-themed breakfast or lunch, meet the Easter bunny – and of course there will be Easter eggs aplenty too!

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The interactive experience, which runs from April 15-17, was designed by actor Neil John Gibson and the same team who brought ‘The Elf Who Saved Christmas’ to Craigies last December.

John Sinclair, founder and owner of Craigies, said: “We have seen an increase in demand from families for seasonal activities, as demonstrated by the popularity of our Christmas experience. This event offers a unique Easter day out for families. Why not make a day of it by visiting the farm shop afterwards and have a wander through around our fields to meet the rest of our animals!”