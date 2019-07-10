Cult Kate Bush cabaret is heading to Edinburgh

YOU won’t need to spend a night out on the wiley, windy moors to hear the hits of Kate Bush this Fringe, not that the singer herself will be anywhere in sight.

An Evening Without Kate Bush on the PBH Free Fringe at the Voodoo Rooms, West Register Street, will find Sarah-Louise Young exploring the music and mythology of one of the most influential voices in British music.

Described as a chaotic cult cabaret cult, An Evening Without Kate Bush invites you to enter a ‘strange phenomena’ and to howl with ‘The Hounds Of Love’ and dance on the moors to Wuthering Heights. There’s even a singalong section.

From releasing Wuthering Heights at the age of 19 to selling out the Hammersmith Apollo nearly 40 years later, Bush has always surprised and confounded her critics. Through it all her fans have stayed strong.

Young invites them and you to celebrate Bush’s songs with this unique and mind-blowing show.

Evening Without Kate Bush, Voodoo Rooms, West Register Street, 3-11, 13-18, 20-25 August, 4.40pm, free