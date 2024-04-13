Dalkeith Country Park to host Doddie Duck Race in Support of My Name'5 Doddie Foundation
Grab your rubber duckies and mark your calendars because Dalkeith Country Park is gearing up for a quack-tastic charity event - the Doddie Duck Race!
On Sunday, May 5, families and friends are invited to join in the fun and cheer on their favourite not-so-feathered friend as they race down the River Esk, all in support of charity partner My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.
Participants can adopt their very own duck for the Midlothian race, with all ticket proceeds going towards supporting My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and their mission to tackle Motor Neuron Disease (MND).
But that’s not all - the fun doesn’t stop with the races. Those in attendance will enjoy a whole host of activities throughout the day. From tasty treats from local food vendors, refreshing Cold Town beer, face painting, live music, and a prize-tastic raffle. Visitors are also encouraged to climb aboard the iconic Doddie tractor for fun family photo opportunities.
“We’re thrilled to bring the Duck Race back to Dalkeith Country Park, this time in support of My Name’5 Doddie Foundation,” said Sophie Barr, head of attractions and events at Dalkeith Country Park.
“It’s a chance for the whole community to come together, enjoy some friendly competition, and raise vital funds for an important cause. Plus, who can resist the sight of hundreds of rubber ducks racing down the river?”
Paul Thompson, director of fundraising and communication at My Name’5 Doddie Foundation said: “Finding effective treatments for MND is a team effort and partnerships like this play an important role in enabling the Foundation to invest in vital research.”
For more information and to book your ducks for the race, visit Dalkeith Country Park’s website.
