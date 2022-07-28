Dalkeith Festival set to return

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formerly known as the Dalkeith Barbecue, the event has delighted locals for years, starting in 1962, with all round family entertainment, including, stalls, pony rides, face painting and other fun activities each year.

Unfortunately the parade has been cancelled this year due to the Out East music festival which was scheduled to take place at Dalkeith Country Park but has since been cancelled.

However, the park will be busy all day with live music, dance performances, various rides and stalls, ponies, face painting and inflatables. While Black Diamond FM will also be at the festival.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is supported with funding from local businesses and a grant from Midlothian Council.