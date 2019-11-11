Dick and Angel, the stars of Channel 4's Escape to the Chateau are coming to Edinburgh

Dick and Angel

DICK and Angel Strawbridge, the stars of Channel 4’s hit television series, Escape to the Chateau, embark on their first ever stage show Dick & Angel - Dare To Do It, an 18-date tour, which will kick off in the Capital on 23 February next year.

Millions of viewers across the world have been enthralled over the past few years by Dick and Angel’s adventures, but retired Lieutenant Colonel, engineer and chef Dick and his entrepreneur and designer wife Angel, still have many untold tales to tell.

The couple say, "We receive many lovely e-mails from viewers that have followed our journey and they tell us that one day they intend on coming to meet us. So instead of waiting for them to come to us, we decided to go to them. Life at the Chateau is busy for us; hosting events, balancing family life, and filming. So there aren’t many opportunities for people to spend time with us here at the Chateau. We thought a tour of the UK would be a family adventure and allow us to meet many more people."

Audiencesat the Festival Theatre will have the chance to gain fascinating insights into what inspired the husband and wife team, who fell in love in 2010, to bring their fairy tale castle, the Chateau-de-la-Motte Husson back to life and turn it into the flourishing and continually evolving business it is today. During the evening, the duo will also explain who they are, where they have come from, how they met and why they dared to do it!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They add, "The theatre will be a challenge and we already have far too many ideas in discussion for content and design of the stage. We will undoubtedly be a bit nervous but are really looking forward to having lots of fun. Hopefully, our story will encourage people to follow their dream and if they leave us realising that life is for living, we will have done a good job."

Angel continues, "We always say that you can’t write the script that puts a crusty old Colonel and a city girl in a castle in France with two beautiful children. Our story is a love story that has been shaped by us dreaming about our life together and then doing it. Hopefully, this is a strong message and may encourage others to dare to do it."

They may be an ‘odd couple’, but the charismatic pair have a love story to share and will reveal how they ended up in a beautiful castle, with a beautiful family, in a beautiful part of France.