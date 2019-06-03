Diversity tour Edinburgh: how to get tickets for the 10th anniversary show at Usher Hall

Acclaimed Dance troupe Diversity have announced a huge UK tour to mark the 10-year anniversary since they won the third series of Britain’s Got Talent.

To celebrate the milestone, the group has created an exciting new show which will arrive at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall in October.

Born Ready

The new show, entitled Born Ready, has been crafted by group leader Ashley Banjo and promises to wow audiences with dance, illusions, mind blowing stunts and inspiring stories.

Since they shot to fame on the talent show in 2009, beating Susan Boyle in the grand final, Diversity have sold more than half a million tickets for eight sell out UK tours, and have performed to audiences across the world.

How to get tickets

The 10-year anniversary tour will arrive at Usher Hall in Edinburgh on Saturday 5 October, with doors opening at 6.30pm.

Standard tickets are priced from £31.35 and are available to purchase now online.

There are also VIP tickets available at a cost of £86.90, allowing guests to enjoy the show from the best seats in the house and receive a VIP gift chosen by Diversity, and a limited edition VIP laminate.

There is a strict limit of eight tickets per person and per card, and those aged under 16 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.