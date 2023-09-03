It’s September, the festival is over, but people are still interested in making new discoveries – so it’s just as well there’s Doors Open Day.

Hundreds of places across Scotland which are not normally exposed to the public gaze will be letting people see what goes on behind the scenes as part of Doors Open Days 2023.

Visitors are being invited to uncover hidden gems and experience familiar places through fresh eyes, exploring sites in person or online. Doors Open Days began in 1990, with 44 events in Glasgow and Ayr. But in the past 33 years the event has expanded to reach all 32 council regions of Scotland with visitors enjoying access to nearly 1,000 events, coordinated nationally by the Scottish Civic Trust.

The Doors Open Days events take place on different days in different parts of the country – Midlothian and West Lothian have theirs next weekend, September 9-10; Edinburgh and East Lothian go two weeks later, on September 23-24. And all Doors Open Days events and activities are free.

Have a look at some of what will be happening in Midlothian and West Lothian.

1 . National Mining Museum Scotland, Newtongrange The five-star museum at the former Lady Victoria Colliery at Newtongrange, offers a unique insight into an industry which has been vital to the area and the community. Doors Open Day tours on Saturday, September 9, are free of charge. And the museum is open as usual with standard admission charges. Tours are suitable for over-12s. There is no disabled access to the undercroft tour, but the museum itself is fully accessible. Open: Saturday, September 9, 10am-5pm.

2 . Mavisbank House Mavisbank House, between Lasswade, Loanhead and Polton, was built in the 1720s and is one of Scotland's earliest examples of a Palladian style villa, but is now a ruin. Experts from Historic Environment Scotland will give guided talks on the history and significance of this architectural gem at 11am and 1.30pm. Booking is essential. Open: Saturday, September 9, 11am-2.30pm.

3 . Pen Y Coe Press and Papermaking Heritage Centre, Penicuik Pen Y Coe Press in Bridge Street, Penicuik, is a living museum - a shop from the middle of the 20th century still operating as a retail stationer and printers. And the next-door Papermaking Heritage Museum tells how Penicuik became one of the most important papermaking centres in the world. Visitors can take a self-guided or guided tour around the museum. Children can follow the tortoise trail and there will be an opportunity for all visitors to make paper. Open on Saturday, September 9, 10am-4pm.