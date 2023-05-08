People of all ages were making a splash at the weekend in East Lothian, as Foxlake Adventures in Dunbar officially opened it’s new Aqua Park two months ahead of schedule.

The new Aqua Park obstacle course, reminiscent of TV show Wipeout, includes more than 20 Ninja Warrior-style features including a tyre run, ninja-jump, eagle’s nest, a 3.8 metre high Mount Rainer slide and two metre high freefalling slides. It is the latest addition to the adrenaline-fuelled activities at the watersports adventure hub, which includes two cable wakeboarding runs, inflatable ringo rides and the UK’s first above-water ropes assault course – FoxFall.

The Aqua Park is a popular feature at Foxlake’s sister sites at Wild Shore Dundee, which launched in 2018, and Wild Shore Delamere in Cheshire, and is expected to be a big hit with families, birthday parties and group bookings.

Gullane Under 11’s Football Team make a splash at Foxlake Adventures as they rise to the challenge to test the new 100m Aqua Park. Pictured with the team are James Barbour (Director Foxlake Adventures) and Forth One’s Arlene Stewart. Pic Greg Macvean 05/05/2023

James Barbour, director of Foxlake Adventures, said: “Huge thanks to everyone including the brilliant team here and all of the contractors who worked so hard on the Aqua Park project to help deliver it two months ahead of schedule. What a fantastic weekend we’ve had with the launch of our new giant Aqua Park, which has been a huge hit with daredevils of all ages who are up for the challenge of really testing their balance and trying not to end up in the water.

“The feedback already has been amazing, with visitors to the lake either looking for a one-off watersports activity or as an add-on to the other action packed activities we have at Foxlake Adventures, including wakeboarding, Ringo Rides, FoxFall and our Segways – making for an even bigger action-packed fun day out.”

The award-winning 5-Star VisitScotland attraction which attracts more than 35,000 visitors a year also has Segways trails, an adventure play park, a recently installed wood-fired pop-up sauna, Jay Birds Café and it hosts various wakeboarding championships and swimming events throughout the year. Ahead of Saturday’s opening, Gullane U11s football team were invited to test run the new attraction on Friday, with Forth One’s ‘Boogie in the Morning’ radio presenter, Arlene Stuart, also there to meet the squad and officially declare it open after they gave it the green light.

James added: “It was great to see the daredevils test their balance, agility, speed and endurance as they made their way around the Aqua Park, tackling all the obstacles including the Ninja-Jump and Mount Rainer slide, which seemed to be their favourite! Thanks also to Arlene from Forth One for dropping in too and helping us to officially declare it open.”