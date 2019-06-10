Dynamic Earth is calling Edinburgh astronauts of all ages

HAVE you got a budding astronauts in the family?

If the answer is yes, then head to Dynamic Earth next month where visitors will be able to take one giant leap closer to outer space discovery, with the launch of new activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landings.

Would be astronauts of all ages are invited to learn the epic story of humanity’s first voyage to another world, through interactive and fun family activities and demos.

At ‘Family Night: To the Moon and Back Again’, on 18 June, join astronomy experts from the Royal Observatory for an out of this world evening.

Visitors can then top off all the excitement by grabbing drinks and popcorn and heading to Dynamic Earth’s ShowDome cinema to watch the moon landings in spectacular 360 degrees with brand new movie Capcom Go.

A second special weekend of activities, Destination Moon, will also take place from 19 to 22 July.

From Friday to Monday, keen space explorers can watch explosive rocket launches, zoom across the lunar surface on a VR moon buggy and even create their own astronaut mission patch badge to take home.

Eilidh Massie of Dynamic Earth says, “Our focus has always been on providing out of this world experiences, and what better way to do this than by telling the incredible story of the Apollo moon landings.

“We’re very excited to launch these activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary this year.

“There truly is something for the whole family to enjoy and we know there are lots of budding NASA astronauts out there just waiting to be inspired.”

Family Night: To the Moon and Back Again, Tuesday 18 June, 6pm, £14.50 (child 4-15) £8.95

Destination Moon, Friday 19 July to Monday 22 July, from 10am daily, £14.50 (child 4-15) £8.95

For more details visit www.dynamicearth.co.uk