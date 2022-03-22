Here's how to reserve an alloment for you and your family. Photo: Nippelsn / pixabay / Canva Pro.

For those without gardens, or even those with who want a separate space to sow some seeds, allotments are a great way to meet people from your community and get your hands dirty.

Whether you want a riot of colour in the form of flowers, are keen to grow your own food in the way of fruits and vegetables, or a mix of both, your allotment is largely yours to do what you want with, apart from some rules that vary from allotment to allotment.

There are lots of allotments in Edinburgh, some managed by the council and some run privately or by communities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The whole family can get involved with growing on an allotment. Photo: Monkey Business Images / Canva Pro.

However, places are often scarce, particular at this time of the year.

Here's how to find an allotment near you and the steps you need to do in order to apply for a space.

Allotments in Edinburgh

There are dozens of plots all over the capital of various sizes.

Smaller ones only offer a handful of plots, while some of the larger ones have between 60 and 70 plots for people to use.

There are also different sizes of plots to choose from, ranging from quarter plots at around five metres by five metres, half plots at 10 metres by 10 metres, and full plots at 10 metres by 20 metres.

Here is a list of council-run allotment sites:

- Baronscourt - Baronscourt Terrace, EH8 with 20 half-plots

- Bridgend Farm - Old Dalkeith Road, EH16 with 62 plots

- Cambridge Avenue - Arthur St Lane, EH6 with seven plots

- Carrick Knowe - Glendevon Park, EH12 with 44 plots

- Chesser Crescent, EH14 with 12 plots

- Claremont Park - Claremont Gardens, EH6 with 52 plots

- Craigentinny - Findlay Gardens, EH7 with 47 plots

- Drumbrae - Drumbrae Terrace, EH4 with 20 plots

- Dumbryden - Dumbryden Drive, EH14 with 37 plots

- Ferry Road - Chancelot Crescent, EH6 with 58 plots

- Findlay Avenue - Findlay Avenue, EH7 with nine plots

- Hutchison Loan - Hutchison Loan, EH14 with 10 plots

- Inchkeith Court - Spey Terrace, EH7 with 12 plots

- India Place - McKenzie Place, EH3 with 20 plots

- Inverleith Park - Inverleith Park, Fettes Avenue, EH3 with 151 plots

- Kirkliston - Almondside, EH29 with seven plots

- Lady Road, EH16 with 32 plots

- Leith Links, EH6 with 28 plots

- Lochend Square with 12 half plots

- Midmar - Midmar Drive, EH10 with 145 plots over two sites

- Northfield Drive with 18 quarter plots

- Pilrig Park - Balfour St, EH6 with 30 plots

- Prospect Bank - Prospect Bank Road, EH6 with 11 plots

- Redhall - Lanark Road, EH14 with 44 plots

- Restalrig - Prospect Bank Road, EH6 with 30 plots

- Saughton Mains, EH14 with 186 plots

- Stenhouse Drive - Saughton Mains Street, EH11 with 52 plots and 18 raised beds)

- Victoria Park - Newhaven Road, EH6 with 16 half plots

- Warriston - Warriston Road, EH7 with 112 plots

- West Mains - Blackford Avenue, EH9 with 86 plots

As mentioned above, there are also various independently-run allotments, listed here:

- The National Galleries of Scotland’s Dean Gallery on Belford Road with 20 plots

- Dean's Meadow - Hardie Road, Livingston with 20 plots

- Network Rail’s Portobello East - Brunstane Road with 24 plots

- Roseburn Cliff, EH12 with five plots

- Relugas Place, EH9 with six plots

- Scotland Street Lane, EH3, eight plots over two sites

- Slateford Green, with 12 plots

- Succoth Gardens - Murrayfield, with seven plots

- Telferton, with 62 plots over two sites

- Wester Hailes - Westburn Avenue, with 80 plots

- Winton Loan - Fairmilehead with 10 plots

How to apply to rent an allotment in Edinburgh

Once you’ve chosen your allotment, the next step is to apply for a space.

If you can, choosing one of the larger sites with a higher number of plots will mean there is a higher chance of being some free spaces.

For council-run sites, you can find the application form here.

For independently-run sites, they often have their own application process.

Look on their websites, social media, or simply head down to ask about how to get started.

You may need to join a community membership before you can apply.