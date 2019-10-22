Edinburgh amateur theatre company Allegro tackle smash hit musical
DAGENHAM might be a long way away from Edinburgh, but that is where local amateur musicals company Allegro head for their next production.
Made In Dagenham, inspired by a true story and based on the hit movie of the same name, is an uplifting musical comedy about friendship, love and the importance of fighting for what is right.
Essex, 1968: When it is announced that the girls in the sewing room of Ford’s Dagenham car plant will have their pay grade dropped to ‘unskilled’, Rita O’Grady, an ordinary working woman, leads her friends in a battle against the might of Ford and the corruption of the Union supposed to protect them.
Allegro president Linsey Ferguson says, ““We are delighted to be performing Made in Dagenham which is a musical about friendship, love and fighting for what is right. This high energy show has a strong and relevant story line which will make you laugh, cry and definitely have you on your feet.
“Allegro are looking forward to bringing this show to life and even more to the fun of show week. As a committee we picked this show because it is the perfect mix for Allegro and genuinely has something for everyone. Whether you are a singer or a dancer this show showcases talent and highlights what an amazingly strong cast Allegro really does have.
“We are itching to get on stage and with show week approaching we can’t wait to bring this thought-provoking, fast-paced musical to the stage of the Church Hill.”
Following on from Allegro’s production of Popstars! The 90s Musical last year, Made in Dagenham brings together director Felicity Thomas and musical director James McCutcheon.
Principal cast members include Zoe Brookes as Rita, Alex Matthews as Eddie, Dominic Lewis as Harold Wilson and Judith Walker as Barbara Castle.
One of the Capital’s longest-running amateur companies, Allegro was formed in 1977 from the then Barclay Bruntsfield Drama Group with the intention of of bringing lesser known or rarely performed musicals to audiences.
Made In Dagenham, Church Hill Theatre, Morningside Road, Tuesday 29 October-Saturday 2 November, 7.30pm (Saturday matinee 2.30pm), £14-316, 07927-032 638 or www.ticketsource.co.uk/allegro