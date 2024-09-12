Edinburgh bucket list: 15 of the best things to do in the city which you have to try once

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 12th Sep 2024, 04:45 BST

Edinburgh is filled with opportunities to see and do interesting things, we’ve looked at those you need to do at least once.

Edinburgh is a fantastic mix of culture, history and hospitality. It has some of the best food spots in the country and some really interesting historical tidbits for you to explore.

Whether you’d like to explore the city’s galleries and museums or move at a more leisurely pace through Edinburgh’s bars, we’ve got you covered with recommendations.

Let us know the things you think people should try at least once in the city.

As the highest point of Holyrood Park, Arthur’s Seat is an ancient volcano that sits 251 metres above sea level, giving a spectacular view of the city. Access is free for visitors and is open all year round.

1. Take in the views from the top of Arthur's Seat

As the highest point of Holyrood Park, Arthur's Seat is an ancient volcano that sits 251 metres above sea level, giving a spectacular view of the city. Access is free for visitors and is open all year round.

The Edinburgh Fringe Festival is the World's biggest performing arts festival. This year saw more than 3,000 shows take place over month long festival - so there's plenty to choose from.

2. Spend a day going from show to show at the Edinburgh Fringe

The Edinburgh Fringe Festival is the World's biggest performing arts festival. This year saw more than 3,000 shows take place over month long festival - so there's plenty to choose from.

Nothing warms you up better during the cold winter months than a Christmas Market mulled wine.

3. Have a mulled wine at the world-famous Christmas Market

Nothing warms you up better during the cold winter months than a Christmas Market mulled wine.

The National Galleries of Scotland runs the National Gallery in Edinburgh city centre and there's always an interesting guest exhibition on offer.

4. Take in an exhibition at the National Gallery

The National Galleries of Scotland runs the National Gallery in Edinburgh city centre and there's always an interesting guest exhibition on offer.

