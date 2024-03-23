Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fever’s Candlelight concert series are bringing special Spring shows to Edinburgh, with tributes to chart-toppers Queen and ABBA in Nicolson Square next month.

Evoking the most floral of the seasons, a limited number of performances hosted in the city will feature a spectacular display of blossoms, illuminated by thousands of candles and flooded with a sea of colorful artificial flowers.

The special Edinburgh candlelight concerts will take place on April 20.

Two special 60-minute concerts will take place in Nicolson Square on Saturday, April 20. Starting with a tribute to Swedish pop megastars ABBA at 6.30pm, bringing a classical feel to the 'Mamma Mia' band's songs.

This will be followed by a tribute to 'We Are the Champions' rockers Queen at 8.30pm, with a string quartet performing at both of these special candlelight shows in the Capital.

Tickets for the Queen show, starting from £20 and the ABBA show, starting from £25, are now available online.