Edinburgh Candlelight Concerts announced: Tribute concerts to chart-toppers Queen and ABBA
Fever’s Candlelight concert series are bringing special Spring shows to Edinburgh, with tributes to chart-toppers Queen and ABBA in Nicolson Square next month.
Evoking the most floral of the seasons, a limited number of performances hosted in the city will feature a spectacular display of blossoms, illuminated by thousands of candles and flooded with a sea of colorful artificial flowers.
Two special 60-minute concerts will take place in Nicolson Square on Saturday, April 20. Starting with a tribute to Swedish pop megastars ABBA at 6.30pm, bringing a classical feel to the 'Mamma Mia' band's songs.
This will be followed by a tribute to 'We Are the Champions' rockers Queen at 8.30pm, with a string quartet performing at both of these special candlelight shows in the Capital.
Tickets for the Queen show, starting from £20 and the ABBA show, starting from £25, are now available online.
Candlelight Concerts are a series of original music concerts created by Fever aimed at democratizing the access to classical music. This innovative format represents a unique live musical experience through a varied offer of programs to meet all tastes, played by local musicians, in emblematic venues, with the space and performers illuminated by thousands of candles.
