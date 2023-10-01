2 . Revolution, Chambers Street

Make sure to arrive here hungry because they are offering delicious meal options to please everyone’s taste buds. Step into their lively, bustling and modern location right in the city centre. It's decked out in full festive glory, and as soon as you arrive, you'll be welcomed with a sparkling prosecco reception to kick off your experience on the most fabulous note imaginable. Their fantastic feasts festive buffet (from £32.50 per person) is perfect for groups and includes party bites and festive dishes. If you fancy something a bit more formal, you can go for their festive three-course meal (from £40 per person). You’ll get a starter, main course and dessert from their tempting set menu. Photo: Fizzbox