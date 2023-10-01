It’s nearly time to get your mistletoe ready and dust off those dancing shoes, so with the Christmas party season only a couple of months away we’ve taken a look at the best venues in Edinburgh to have a Christmas party this year.
Whether you're dreaming of a cosy yuletide gathering with close friends or aiming to host a grand corporate soirée, we've scoured the city to put together a selection of venues that are bound to sleigh your senses this Christmas.
1. The Dome, George Street
The Dome at George Street is not only perhaps the best looking Christmas venue but it also smells like Christmas thanks to cinnamon and other festive smells throughout the Georgian building. The venue's famous festive décor sparkles once again from October 30, 2023 until January 7, 2024. Due to unprecedented demand this festive season the maximum table size is 8 in the Grill Room, 5 in the Club Room and 10 in the Georgian Tea Room. Sorry, you cannot book multiple tables. COVID19, CORONA VIRUS - General Manager Steve Hall of The Dome, Edinburgh shows us theis years Christmas decorations. They hoping restrictions are eased soon and can re-open hopefully soon and before CHristmas Photo: Lisa Ferguson
2. Revolution, Chambers Street
Make sure to arrive here hungry because they are offering delicious meal options to please everyone’s taste buds. Step into their lively, bustling and modern location right in the city centre. It's decked out in full festive glory, and as soon as you arrive, you'll be welcomed with a sparkling prosecco reception to kick off your experience on the most fabulous note imaginable. Their fantastic feasts festive buffet (from £32.50 per person) is perfect for groups and includes party bites and festive dishes. If you fancy something a bit more formal, you can go for their festive three-course meal (from £40 per person). You’ll get a starter, main course and dessert from their tempting set menu. Photo: Fizzbox
3. Angel's Share, Hope Street
Experience the magic of Edinburgh’s transformation into a winter wonderland and embrace the festive spirit this year at Angel’s Share. This season, Angel's Share is unwrapping a sleigh-load of festive packages that perfectly capture the essence of this enchanting time. Whether it’s savouring a mouth-watering three-course feast, relishing in a Festive Afternoon Tea with your loved ones, securing a spot for a festive drink while dancing the night away to live music or throwing a private party extravaganza in the exclusive Devil’s Cut – your Christmas needs will be met! Photo: PHIL WILKINSON
4. Yotel, Queen Street
Join a three-hour extravaganza at Edinburgh's exclusive Yotel, a hub of excitement. Dress to impress in your best Christmas or 90s attire and prepare for endless fun with this 90s and Christmas themed bottomless brunch (from £44.99 per person). Relish a delectable brunch from the diverse menu, complemented by four drinks of your choice, be it cocktails, mocktails, or prosecco. After your feast, gather your friends and hit the dance floor, grooving to a DJ's curated mix of Christmas favourites and iconic 90s party anthems. It's an unforgettable party experience that combines scrumptious cuisine, refreshing beverages, and non-stop entertainment. Photo: Fizzbox