Edinburgh Christmas market 2022: 9 pictures as Edinburgh Christmas market officially opens for the festive season
Edinburgh’s Christmas market 2022 is officially open for business – we take a look around to see what’s on offer
Edinburgh’s Christmas market is back for another year, marking the official start of the festive period for many in the Capital.
Within minutes of the popular attraction opening today, visitors had piled in and were enjoying mulled wines, queuing for the big wheel and sampling the hot dogs, pizzas and other snacks on offer.
The market opened today shortly before 3pm and will remain open until early January. It marks the start of a calendar of activities and events in Edinburgh, including a special carol concert on Sunday and the return of the George Street ice rink, which opens on Saturday.
Take a look around the market on its first day to see what’s on offer this year.