Energy supplier, Utilita, will provide a different kind of energy this winter, transforming its Leith shop into a sparkling Christmas grotto on December 22.

The free event at the Utilita Energy Hub in Newkirgate aims to deliver relief to families facing a tough winter ahead, providing free presents to children as many families struggle with the cost off living crisis. Guests attending the festive day out are asked to bring one food item that will be donated to a local foodbank.

Families can come along to Santa's grotto between 12pm and 3pm on December 22 where they will get to meet Santa, have their photo taken and receive a Christmas present. The gifts are aimed at young children up to the age of 10, but everyone is welcome to meet and take a photo with Santa. There will be one gift per child, free of charge, whilst stocks last.

Families can visit Santa at his grotto between 12pm and 3pm on December 22. The free event is located at at Utilita's Energy Hub at 41 Newkirkgate.

The energy supplier said that although the event is free of charge they ask people attending to bring a non-perishable food item with them which will be donated to the Northeast Foodbank.

Debra Clason, manager at the Hub, said: “Times are incredibly tough at the moment, yet we’ve seen some extortionate Santa’s Grottos around.

“But we’re no Grinches, which is why you won’t have to pay to see Father Christmas at our Energy Hub. We are collecting items for Northeast Foodbank Edinburgh, which is an incredible part of the local community and we are always keen to help them out.”

Ms Clason added: “Adults will be offered a cuppa as well as free and simple energy advice that can cut bills by hundreds.”

