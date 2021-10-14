Edinburgh Dungeons is inviting visitors to help a medium exorcise the spirit of vengeful nun Pearlin Jean

From October 17, the dungeons are set to be possessed by the evil ghost of Pearlin Jean, who travelled to Scotland in the 1600s only to discover that the man she loved, Lord Stewart, had another family.

For fear of his infidelity being exposed, Stewart tried to escape Jean but during the chase she was killed in a tragic accident.

Her ghost is said to have haunted the courtyard of Allanbank ever since.

With Halloween fast-approaching, strange happenings have been taking place at Allanbank house and visitors to the dungeons are being asked to help exorcise Pearlin Jean’s spirit once and for all.

Guests will join and assist a medium trying to get rid of Jean’s spirit and will be told tales of the city’s dark history.

Kathryn Angel, general manager of Edinburgh Dungeons, said: “Here at The Edinburgh Dungeon, we’re used to giving people a fright and as its Halloween, the scariest holiday of the year, it’s only right we elevate our scare level.

"The little-known tale of Pearlin Jean is one of Scotland’s most gruesome and tragic stories, so we cannot wait to see how people react to her evil exorcism. We can hear the screams already.”

‘Exorcise the spirit of Pearlin Jean’ will run from Saturday, October 16 to Sunday, October 31.

Adult only shows will be held over three nights on the Halloween weekend from 6pm until 9pm.

