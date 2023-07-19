The event on the weekend of August 5/6 features truck displays, vintage trucks, the chance to ride a monster truck and a family funfair.

A spokesperson for Truckfest Scotland said: “If you are new to Truckfest, you will not be disappointed, in addition to the hundreds of impressive haulage vehicles on show, including the ever-popular fire truck display, there will also be a host of other four and two-wheeled attractions including giant car-crushing American monster trucks, ‘Swampthing’ and ‘Slingshot’ who will be competing to see who can crush the most cars or jump the highest!

'Slingshot' will appear at Truckfest Scotland in Edinburgh this August.

“And back by popular demand our favourite ice road trucker Todd Dewey will be playing host in the main arena. For the kids they can have lots of fun in the family funfair and inflatable kids’ zone, and children’s characters will be floating around the arena all weekend so don’t forget your camera. And for the big kid there will be hundreds of trucks competing in the many categories to be named ‘best truck’.

“On display will be working/custom/show trucks with some of the finest examples of themed air brushed paintwork. And with a road rescue display in the main arena there will be plenty to do and see.

“There’s also the chance to ride in a monster truck which is always a popular attraction for families.”

