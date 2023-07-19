News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Edinburgh events: Truckfest Scotland on the road to the Royal Highland Centre this August

Edinburgh petrolheads are sure to flock to this family-friendly event
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 19th Jul 2023, 14:09 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 14:44 BST

Family-friendly show Truckfest Scotland returns to The Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh next month, with discounted early bird tickets available until Friday.

The event on the weekend of August 5/6 features truck displays, vintage trucks, the chance to ride a monster truck and a family funfair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Truckfest Scotland said: “If you are new to Truckfest, you will not be disappointed, in addition to the hundreds of impressive haulage vehicles on show, including the ever-popular fire truck display, there will also be a host of other four and two-wheeled attractions including giant car-crushing American monster trucks, ‘Swampthing’ and ‘Slingshot’ who will be competing to see who can crush the most cars or jump the highest!

'Slingshot' will appear at Truckfest Scotland in Edinburgh this August.'Slingshot' will appear at Truckfest Scotland in Edinburgh this August.
'Slingshot' will appear at Truckfest Scotland in Edinburgh this August.
Most Popular

    “And back by popular demand our favourite ice road trucker Todd Dewey will be playing host in the main arena. For the kids they can have lots of fun in the family funfair and inflatable kids’ zone, and children’s characters will be floating around the arena all weekend so don’t forget your camera. And for the big kid there will be hundreds of trucks competing in the many categories to be named ‘best truck’.

    “On display will be working/custom/show trucks with some of the finest examples of themed air brushed paintwork. And with a road rescue display in the main arena there will be plenty to do and see.

    “There’s also the chance to ride in a monster truck which is always a popular attraction for families.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Advance single day tickets cost £16 for adults, £6 for children (under 5s free) and a family ticket is £40.

    Related topics:EdinburghRoyal Highland CentreAmerican