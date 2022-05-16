The second largest marathon in the UK, Edinburgh Marathon’s course was voted the fastest marathon in the UK by Runners World and is thought to be perfect for first-time marathon runners or those looking to set a new personal best.

Supporting charities like Macmillan Cancer Support, Alzheimer Scotland, the British Heart Foundation, MS Society, Stroke Association, and the Teenage Cancer Trust, runners from across the UK and even abroad come to Edinburgh to take part.

Here’s what you need to know about Edinburgh Marathon 2022, including where the route will be this year.

When is the Edinburgh Marathon Festival 2022?

The Edinburgh Marathon Festival will take place on May 28th and 29th, with the half marathon taking place at 8am on May 29th and the full marathon at 10am.

Edinburgh Marathon 2022 route

Whether you know someone taking part, will be running yourself, or are keen to see runners from across the country take part, here’s where the marathon route will lead this year.

Edinburgh Marathon kicks off in the city of Edinburgh, starting on Holyrood Park Road in the shadow of Arthur’s Seat. The route then takes runners past Surgeons' Hall and the rest of Old Town, including the Festival Theatre.

The route then turns right down the Royal Mile, heading towards and past the Scottish Parliament buildings at Holyrood. Once leaving the park again, the runners head east towards the coast for the rest of the marathon.

As they reach Musselburgh, participants run past the oldest golf course in the world, before heading further east towards Gosford House. The route circles back on itself to finish after a coastal descent into Musselburgh.

How to take part in Edinburgh Marathon Festival 2022

Charity entry, for runners taking part on behalf of a charitable organisation, is free, while standard entry costs between £39.75 and £114.75. Entry is still open via the Edinburgh Marathon website.