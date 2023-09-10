Walkers dressed to impress as they took part in the challenging event

Hundreds of men and women dressed in eye-catching costumes and brightly coloured bras took to the streets of Edinburgh last night for the MoonWalk Scotland 2023. The walkers set off from Holyrood Park at 11pm on Saturday, September 9 – the hottest day of the year so far – and walked through the night until around 6am on Sunday.

Some took on a half marathon while others braved the full 26.2 miles to raise money for breast cancer charity Walk the Walk. The first MoonWalk Scotland was held in 2006 and since then, those taking part have raised almost £22million which helps people across Scotland who are living with cancer.

Many buildings and landmarks across the city also lit up in pink in solidarity with the charity and to show support for all those taking part.

This group's sunflower-themed outfits and big smiles show how much they enjoyed this year's MoonWalk.

Barbara-Ann, her sister Sarah-Jane and aunt Audrey Anderson were all diagnosed with breast cancer during an eight-month period in 2018. They supported each other during treatment, which saw them all undergo double mastectomies and chemotherapy.

There were many brilliant outfits and brightly decorated bras to be seen on the night.

Two walkers keep their (Highland) spirits high in their eye-catching tartan outfits.