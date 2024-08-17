With it’s weekly markets and top bars and restaurants, Stockbridge has you covered if you’re looking to refresh and recharge.
And if you over do it a little, St Bernards Well and it’s supposed healing properties might be able to help you recover.
Take a look at our guide to things to see and do in Stockbridge.
1. Stockbridge Market
Stockbridge Market has a bit of something for everyone. From street food to handmade crafts, the market has it all. Stockbridge Market is open every Sunday, 10am-4pm, at Saunders Street, Edinburgh. | Ian Georgeson Photo: IG
2. Nok's Kitchen
Nok's Kitchen on Gloucester Street in Stockbridge is one of Edinburgh's most loved restaurants, so it's perhaps no surprise this received countless mentions as the best Thai restaurant in the Capital. Stockbridge also boasts a range of other top eateries such as The Scran & Scallie and Purslane Restaurant. Photo: Contributed
3. St Bernards Well
The mysterious St Bernard's Well is believed to have healing properties and was first discovered in 1760. Locals once taking the waters would cure them of ailments. The well was designed by painter Alexander Nasmyth in 1789, the figurine inside the structure is a depiction of the Greek goddess of health Hygeia. | TSPL
4. Hector’s
Stockbridge has any number of bars and pubs that you could take in on your visit. The Last Word Saloon and The Stockbridge Tap are popular choices - as is Hector's on Deanhaugh St. Photo: Third Party
