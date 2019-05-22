Edinburgh People’s Theatre keep it in the family

Have your say

EPT continues its 2019 full length play season next week with It Runs In The Family, the classic Ray Cooney farce.

Set in a hospital, a senior doctor mismanages a chaotic series of events on the most important day of his career.

Involving the hospital boss, a policeman, geriatric patient, matron or two and the No 27 bus, there are mistaken identities galore as mayhem ensues.

Director Derek Ward says, “The power of laughter is a wonderful thing and in the present turmoil of Brexit, this Ray Cooney farce is just what we need.

“It contains everything a farce requires. It is a fast moving energetic, dramatic piece of theatre with familiar characters; impossible, complicated and hilarious situations and a lot of challenges for the company performing it.

“EPT I believe is up to the challenge.”

The cast is: Dr David Mortimore is played by Philip Wilson while Euan McIntyre is Dr Mike Connolly, Lynn Cameron is Rosemary Mortimore, Adrian Smith is Dr Hubert Bonney, Stephanie Hammond is Matron, Helen Hammond is Dame Wilhelmina Drake, Carol Bryce is Jane Tate, Kelly Simmonds is Sister, Joanne Meiklejohn is Lesley, Alistair Brown is the Police Sergeant, Graham Bell is Bill and Mags Swan is Mother.

It Runs In The Family, Church Hill Theatre, Morningside Road, 29 May–1 June, 7.30pm/Saturday 2.30pm, £12, 0333-666 3366