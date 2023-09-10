Edinburgh Zoo announces death of red panda Kitty after 'age-related health problems'
Edinburgh Zoo has paid tribute to its beloved red panda Kitty, who keepers described as ‘an amazing mother’.
Twelve-year-old Kitty had been experiencing ‘age-related health problems’ and, according to a zoo spokesman, was put to sleep after advice from the zoo’s expert vets. A spokesman said: “Kitty raised seven kits as part of the European Endangered Species Programme and was an amazing mother. She was a real character and was very popular with our staff, volunteers, members and visitors. Our thoughts are with our keepers who cared for Kitty both here at Edinburgh Zoo and at Highland Wildlife Park since 2012.”
Kitty came to Edinburgh Zoo from the Highland Wildlife Park in 2022 with her fellow red panda Kevyn, with whom she shared an enclosure. Fans of the animals have expressed their concern for Kevyn after the loss of his partner, with Edinburgh Zoo having confirmed keepers would be caring for him.