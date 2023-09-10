Twelve-year-old Kitty had been experiencing ‘age-related health problems’ and, according to a zoo spokesman, was put to sleep after advice from the zoo’s expert vets. A spokesman said: “Kitty raised seven kits as part of the European Endangered Species Programme and was an amazing mother. She was a real character and was very popular with our staff, volunteers, members and visitors. Our thoughts are with our keepers who cared for Kitty both here at Edinburgh Zoo and at Highland Wildlife Park since 2012.”