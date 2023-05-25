Edinburgh Zoo shares adorable first photos of newborn baby L’Hoest’s monkey
Edinburgh Zoo has shared the first pictures of a newborn L’Hoest’s monkey.
The adorable youngster was born at the zoo on May 8, to parents Sheli and Jamal. The two-week-old does not yet have a name, but it will be picked by keepers in the coming weeks. A spokesperson for the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland said: “The little one is still clinging on tight to mum but is doing extremely well and growing bigger and more confident every day. Visitors will be able to spot mum and baby with the rest of the group exploring their enclosure at Edinburgh Zoo.
Sheli and Jamal previously welcomed older brother Butembo, who was born at Edinburgh Zoo in 2020. Baby L’Hoest’s monkeys are born with orange fur, which turns black at around three months old. The monkeys are classed as a ‘vulnerable’ species, as wild populations are declining due to deforestation and hunting