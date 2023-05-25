News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Edinburgh Zoo shares adorable first photos of newborn baby L’Hoest’s monkey

Tiny baby monkey born at Edinburgh Zoo
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 25th May 2023, 10:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 10:48 BST

Edinburgh Zoo has shared the first pictures of a newborn L’Hoest’s monkey.

The adorable youngster was born at the zoo on May 8, to parents Sheli and Jamal. The two-week-old does not yet have a name, but it will be picked by keepers in the coming weeks. A spokesperson for the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland said: “The little one is still clinging on tight to mum but is doing extremely well and growing bigger and more confident every day. Visitors will be able to spot mum and baby with the rest of the group exploring their enclosure at Edinburgh Zoo.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheli and Jamal previously welcomed older brother Butembo, who was born at Edinburgh Zoo in 2020. Baby L’Hoest’s monkeys are born with orange fur, which turns black at around three months old. The monkeys are classed as a ‘vulnerable’ species, as wild populations are declining due to deforestation and hunting

The baby L’Hoest’s monkey with its mother at Edinburgh Zoo.The baby L’Hoest’s monkey with its mother at Edinburgh Zoo.
The baby L’Hoest’s monkey with its mother at Edinburgh Zoo.
Related topics:Edinburgh ZooRoyal Zoological Society of Scotland