The adorable youngster was born at the zoo on May 8, to parents Sheli and Jamal. The two-week-old does not yet have a name, but it will be picked by keepers in the coming weeks. A spokesperson for the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland said: “The little one is still clinging on tight to mum but is doing extremely well and growing bigger and more confident every day. Visitors will be able to spot mum and baby with the rest of the group exploring their enclosure at Edinburgh Zoo.