The veteran actor is the latest star to confirm their appearance at the cult Edinburgh event. Cosmo, 75, who hails from Clydebank, is famous for his roles in Braveheart, Trainspotting, and hit HBO TV series Game of Thrones.

The 2023 convention will take over the O2 Academy in Edinburgh on Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February, 12. Cosmo will be available to meet fans on Saturday.

Bernard Hill, from the Lord of the Rings film trilogy, will also make his first Capital Sci-Fi Con appearance this year. Other confirmed special guests include Star Wars actors Tina Simmons, Nick Joseph, Marc Silk, Femi Taylor, Brian Wheeler, John Simpkin and Clem So, who also starred in Doctor Who. The Con’s loyal ambassadors James Mackenzie, Jimmy Vee and Angus MacInnes will also return for 2023.

Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings actors will attend the 2023 Capital Sci-Fi Con in Edinburgh. (Photo credit: Peter Devlin)

The sci-fi convention takes place in aid of Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS). The popular annual event has raised more than £337,000 since 2016, with all profits going directly to the charity.

The popular two-day event will include fun interactive attractions including Make Mess Matter, a Nerf Shooting Gallery, a Sci-Fi Movie Costume Exhibition as well as entertainment from the Pop-Up Puppet Show and music from the Dunedin Wind Band. There will also be photo props, such as a Ghostbusters Ecto-1, Harry Potter Broom and Platform 9 ¾, a Game of Thrones Display, an ET Bike, a Stranger Things Demogorgan, Back to the Future Prop Display, a Robot Wars Replica Display and working robots.

Laura Campbell, Community Fundraising Development Manager at CHAS said, “We are delighted to welcome James Cosmo as a special star guest to his first Capital Sci-Fi Con which is our eighth event.

“Thanks also must go to Bernard Hill and all the other amazing guests for coming along to meet fans and help raise vital funds to enable CHAS to continue its work supporting children with life-shortening conditions and their families across Scotland.”

Braveheart and Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo is just one of the stars who will meet fans at the Edinburgh event.