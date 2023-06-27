The world’s largest inflatable assault course is set to return to an Edinburgh children’s adventure park this weekend with an extra 60 metres worth of obstacles to tackle, following a popular debut last summer.

The Tartan Titan is back for this summer at Conifox Adventure Park in Kirkliston with 600m of inflatable fun for everyone. Opening this Saturday, July 1 at the adventure park, kids and adults alike can take on the blow-up obstacle course which was certified as the longest in the world by Guinness World Records in 2022.

The course is longer than eight Boeing 747 airplanes laid nose-to-tip, filled with 50 imaginative obstacles inspired by popular gameshows like Ninja Warrior, Total Wipeout and Gladiator, which see participants climb, crawl, jump and bounce their way to glory along the course. Ninety-minute sessions will run from Friday – Sunday, with the course taking around 30 minutes to complete. A slot specifically for families with children under 10 will run on Saturdays and Sundays at 11.30am, with adults-only sessions taking place at 3.30pm in the afternoon.

The Tartan Titan is relaunching at Conifox Adventure Park this weekend.

The popular attraction launched at Conifox for the first time in 2022, attracting 10,000 visitors in 10 days over the summer. Conifox managing director James Gammell is hoping to see even more challengers this year, with the addition of an extra 60m of new inflatable obstacles.

He said: “The Tartan Titan was a screaming success last year and we jumped at the chance to bring it back again this summer. Families, friends and workplaces came from all over Scotland to take on the course and we’ve already had a number of bookings from returning visitors who want to do it all over again.”

The Tartan Titan is open Friday - Sunday, 9.30am – 3.30pm, from Saturday, July 1, until August 13. Tickets cost £20 per person for a 90-minute session and must be booked in advance.

Food trucks will also be on site over the weekend so participants can tuck into delicious food, drinks and ice creams after they have taken on the course or while cheering on family and friends.