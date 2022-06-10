Visitors to Fore Play Crazy Golf in Edinburgh and Glasgow can now pose with cardboard versions of Paolo Nutini, Louis Theroux and John McGinn, who were selected as ‘Scotland’s ultimate Golf-Fathers’ in a vote by fans.

The crazy golf venue encouraged Scots to have their say on who they would like to take a trip round a tee or two with, asking them, Who’s Your Caddy?’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a close competition in Fore Play’s ‘Total Package’ round, with Paolo Nutini winning 58% of the vote in a battle with Lewis Capaldi. Fore Play Crazy Golf visitors can now pose with Paolo and take him on a trip around the tees for the special Father’s Day celebrations.

Ryan Reynolds edged out Ryan Gosling in the battle of ‘The Ryans’, whilst Scotland national team player John McGinn saw off stiff competition from ex-teammate Jack Grealish. In the battle of the ‘DILFs’, David Beckham won out against silver fox George Clooney, whilst it was a close call in the ‘Guilty Crush’ category, with Paul Hollywood narrowly missing out to Louis Theroux.

Life-size cutouts winners are now on display at the crazy golf venue at Picardy Place in Edinburgh.

From now until June 26, visitors can enter a competition to win the ultimate crazy golf night out and take home their very own lifesize cutout, by snapping a picture with the ‘Golf-Fathers’ in Fore Play Crazy Golf and sharing on socials with #WhosYourCaddy.