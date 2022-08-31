1. The Covenanters' Prison

If you peek behind a gate in Greyfriar’s Kirkyard, you can see the spot where hundreds of people were imprisoned, starved and killed. In 1679, a group of people called the Covenanters fought to protect Presbyterianism from the Crown and the Church of England, but were defeated. As punishment for their rebellion, the survivors were taken to Edinburgh, to an area of land bordering Greyfriars, and imprisoned. The conditions were poor for the prisoners, who had no shelter and were only fed four ounces of bread a day. Many of them died, some were tried and executed for treason, while others escaped or were freed after agreeing to be loyal to the Crown. Today, there's a plaque commemorating the prisoners in the south-western corner of the kirkyard.

Photo: Rhoda Morrison