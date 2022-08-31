It’s the perfect place to go to soak in Scottish history, as burials have been taking place since the late 16th century.
However, with hundreds of headstones to see, it’s easy to wander around and miss the most interesting spots in the cemetery.
So, here are the five most interesting spots to visit in Greyfriars Kirkyard.
Undefined: readMore
1. The Covenanters' Prison
If you peek behind a gate in Greyfriar’s Kirkyard, you can see the spot where hundreds of people were imprisoned, starved and killed. In 1679, a group of people called the Covenanters fought to protect Presbyterianism from the Crown and the Church of England, but were defeated. As punishment for their rebellion, the survivors were taken to Edinburgh, to an area of land bordering Greyfriars, and imprisoned. The conditions were poor for the prisoners, who had no shelter and were only fed four ounces of bread a day. Many of them died, some were tried and executed for treason, while others escaped or were freed after agreeing to be loyal to the Crown. Today, there's a plaque commemorating the prisoners in the south-western corner of the kirkyard.
Photo: Rhoda Morrison
2. The Black Mausoleum
Just around the corner from the Covenanters' Prison lies the final resting place of George Mackenzie, the judge who was responsible for imprisoning 1,200 Covenanters'. His brutal treatment of the prisoners secured him the nickname of 'Bluidy Mackenzie'. He was buried in the Black Mausoleum after his death in 1691, and some believe he haunts the graveyard at night.
Photo: Rhoda Morrison
3. Greyfriars Bobby
This popular spot is not the resting place of a human - but a dog! Greyfriars Bobby was a loyal terrier, who spent fourteen years guarding the grave of his owner, nightwatchman John Gray, until his death in 1872. Bobby was buried in Greyfriars Kirkyard, and since, he has become a famous local legend. In 1981, the Dog Aid Society of Scotland erected a headstone for the pup, with an epitaph reading: "Let his loyalty and devotion be a lesson to us all".
Photo: Rhoda Morrison
4. The grave of Tom 'Riddle'
Fans of Harry Potter flock to this spot, as it is believed to be the inspiration for the book series' infamous villain. The real Thomas Riddell was a normal man who died in 1806, however, he shares the same name as Tom Marvolo Riddle - aka Voldemort - who is the archenemy of J.K. Rowling's teen wizard. While the author has denied that she borrowed names from gravestones in the Kirkyard, some locals still believe the rumours are true!
Photo: Rhoda Morrison