The Love Beauty event will run at the St James Quarter from February 10 to 13, and will see various make-up, skincare and fragrance workshops held over the weekend. Those attending will be able to brush up on their skills with beauty demonstrations at & Other Stories, fill their bags with free samples from the Clinique and Bobbi Brown counters in John Lewis and be the first to enjoy a brand new No7 product launch at Boots.

L’Occitane will also debut its very first ‘L’Occi Truck’, which will be parked up in the main Galleria near Register Square.

Jamie Genevieve

And Jamie Genevieve, make-up artist, YouTuber and founder of VIEVE, will be hosting a one-off event on Saturday, February 12 in partnership with HBeauty. She will reveal her top tips and showcase her new brand in an interview before taking part in a question and answer session.

A number of St James Quarter’s top brands will be involved over the course of the weekend including Dior at John Lewis & Partners, MAC Cosmetics at Boots and many more.

Attendees will also have the chance to bag some exclusive Love Beauty discounts running over the weekend.

The event will kick off from 9am each day, with activities taking place across the whole weekend.

Gill Moore, retail director at St James Quarter, said: “What an event we have lined up. Love Beauty is a chance for everyone to come together and enjoy all our skincare, make-up and fragrance specialists we have within The Quarter.

“There will be a number of brands hosting exclusive events over the weekend including VIEVE in partnership with H beauty, Dior in John Lewis & Partners and MAC Cosmetics in Boots.

“Attendees can take this opportunity to really flaunt their own style, learn some new beauty tips and take advantage of all the fabulous deals and giveaways available over the weekend.

“We’re also extremely excited to be welcoming make-up icon, Jamie Genivieve, next Saturday to learn more about how she founded her successful makeup line, VIEVE.”

