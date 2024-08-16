Employment Rights Bill could mean changes to your business
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ciara McGovern of HR & HS Dept is the speaker on Wednesday, August 28 (8:30am to 10.30am) at The Royal Musselburgh Golf Club, Prestongrange House, Prestonpans, East Lothian EH32 9RP.
Karen Ritchie, the CEO of MELCC, said: “Labour made it clear in their General Election manifesto called Change of their intention to introduce a raft of new employment legislation within their first 100 days of government as they look to strengthen workers’ rights.
“Labour proposals cover many different elements within the workplace and Ciara will take attendees through an overview of the proposals, what they mean for SMEs and also what actions you need to take now.”
Book your place on https://www.melcc.org.uk/chamber-events/
Meanwhile, emergency First Aid is the course topic on Tuesday, September 3 (9am to 12:30pm) at Eskmills Business Park and there are a crucial set of skills and actions that can save lives in critical situations before professional medical help arrives.
Karen said: “Training in how to notice signs of someone in need and take action can be the difference between life and death.
“The main aim of emergency First Aid is to preserve life and, with that in mind, the course contents includes common injuries/health issues, lifesaving techniques, lifesaving equipment, knowing your role, workplace processes, accident and incident reporting and First Aid needs assessment.”
Time has been built into the course for questions and answers and attendees will also be given an opportunity to network with potential business contacts on the day.
Book your place on https://www.melcc.org.uk/chamber-events/1166/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.