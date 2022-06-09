Esk Valley Trust's June talk on the Musselburgh Flood Protection Scheme

Sitting as it does on a flood plain where the River Esk flows into the Firth of Forth Musselburgh has always been vulnerable to flooding.

In May 2016 the need for a flood protection scheme for Musselburgh was agreed as part of the wider plan for the Forth Estuary area.

The plan is not yet complete but if you want to hear about progress to date and to have the opportunity to question the person in charge of the planning process, then join the Esk Valley Trust’s latest evening Zoom talk, when Conor Price will discuss ‘Protecting Musselburgh from flooding’. Conor is the managing director of CPE Consultancy, and the project manager appointed by East Lothian Council to lead the Musselburgh Flood Protection Scheme’s project management team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The River Esk in Musselburgh.