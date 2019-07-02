Family activities are highlight of Lauriston Castle Edinburgh’s summer

THE enchanting Lauriston Castle has released details of its exciting summer events programme all taking place inside the beautiful Edwardian castle or within its 30 acres of tranquil woodland and gardens.

On Cramond Road South, overlooking the River Forth for more than 400 years, Lauriston Castle is the perfect place to escape the bustle of the city centre and with this packed programme of almost 100 fun and varied events, suitable for all ages and interests.

Family highlights include a Summer Magic Workshop here kids can learn to perform magic and the Lauriston Castle Teddy Bear’s Picnic, meanwhile is a morning of teddy bear-themed fun with snacks, games and a competition for the best dressed bear.

Councillor Donald Wilson, Culture and Communities Convener, says, “With the Summer holidays almost upon us, many families might be wondering how best to fill their (hopefully sunny) days.

“Lauriston Castle, with almost 100 events, workshops, screenings, talks and tours, is a one-stop-shop for those looking for something new to do over the coming months.

“Explore the 400-year-old Castle’s beautiful grounds. Whatever your tastes, we hope this new programme encourages people to visit this incredible castle by the sea.”

For the full programme including booking details visit www.edinburghmuseums.org.uk